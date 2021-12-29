‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Boy Sahdev Dirdo Meets With Deadly Road Accident

‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ fame Sahdev Dirdo, who went viral on the internet this year for his rendition of the song, met with a deadly accident late Tuesday.

As per reports, Sahdev was riding pillion on a motorcycle that lost control and skidded on Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. He sustained injuries to his head as he was not wearing a helmet.

The young boy was rushed to the district hospital and was later shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital after preliminary treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed the district collector to provide the best medical aid at the earliest to the boy.

Late yesterday, doctors said he regained consciousness and is out of danger. He is currently under 12-hour observation.

Earlier this year, Sahdev shot to fame after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ in school uniform went viral. Sahdev also collaborated with rapper Badshaah, the video of which garnered millions of views.