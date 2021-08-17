Back-To-Back Earthquakes Rock Manipur’s Kamjong

Back-to-back earthquakes were reported from the northeastern state Manipur on Tuesday evening, as the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) notified three tremors ranging from magnitude 2.9-4.7 on the Richter Scale.

No casualties or damage to property, however, have yet been reported in the incidents.

According to alerts issued by NCS, the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 4.7 with 60km depth, occurred in Kamjong at 9.02 pm. This was followed shortly by another earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 2.9 with 60km of depth in Kamjong at 9.14 pm.

The third tremor was felt again in Kamjong measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale with 55km of depth.