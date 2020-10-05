‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’ Released On Netflix

Bad Boy Billionaires: India, which was originally set to release September, has finally released today on Netflix in India and across the world.

According to Netflix lawyer Amit Shrivastava as reported by Reuters, the release was possible after a district court in Bihar lifted its injunction over the weekend.

Three out of the docu-series’ four total episodes are now streaming: “The King of Good Times” about Kingfisher’s Vijay Mallya, “Diamonds Aren’t Forever” about jeweller Nirav Modi, and “The World’s Biggest Family” about Sahara’s Subrata Roy. The fourth and final episode, about Satyam’s Ramalinga Raju, isn’t available as that’s part of a separate injunction from a Hyderabad court.

The doc-series was in hot waters last month as both Roy and Raju obtained a stay on the series, with the former claiming it would malign his image, and constituted an unlawful invasion of his privacy, respectively. The petition was dismissed on October 3.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India is a British docuseries, produced by Minnow Films and Jigsaw Productions. Francis Longhurst and Reva Sharma served as producers, with Brad Hebert, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Morgan Matthews, and Ricardo Pollack as executive producers. Dylan Mohan Gray is the director.