Badminton Doubles Player N Sikki Reddy Tests COVID19+

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and her physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for COVID-19 at the ongoing national camp, forcing the closure of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for sanitisation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday.

A PTI report stated women’s doubles specialist Sikki and Kiran, who have been attending the national camp at the academy, are both asymptomatic, according to a SAI statement.

They had undergone the SAI’s mandatory COVID-19 test for players, coaches and support staff before the start of training on August 7 at the facility.

“SAI’s mandatory COVID test was given to all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for COVID-19,” chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said.