NationalSportsTop Stories

Badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP

By Pratidin Bureau
24
leaderboard

Badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi “inspires” her with his hard work for the country.

Joining the party at a ceremony at its headquarters here, Nehwal said the BJP has been working a lot for the country and she would work to do her bit as its member.

Nehwal (29) is a former world number one and has won numerous international titles, including a bronze medal at the Olympics. Her elder sister Chandranshu Nehwal also joined the saffron party along with her.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh told reporters that Saina has brought glory to the country with her many international titles. She later met party president J P Nadda.

Continue Reading
leaderboard
You might also like
Regional

BJP veteran lambastes the most benefited ‘BJP family’ in APSC

Regional

Phase-II: 21.2 Percent Turnout Till 11 AM

Regional

Police Files Suo Moto Case against Supari Syndicate

Regional

Meghalaya Aroma Mission Launched

Regional

SC likely to hear Sushmita Dev’s plea today

Top Stories

Midnight operation under Doval’s command

leaderboard
Comments
Loading...