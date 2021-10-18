Badrinath Temple to Close for Winter from Nov 20

The much-revered Hindu shrine in the upper Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, Badrinath temple will be shut for tourists from November 20 at 6.45 pm in view of winter season.

Closure of the temples will mark the end of the annual Chardham Yatra of Uttarakhand, which had a delayed start for the second consecutive year last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand will be closed for winter on November 6, while those of Gangotri will be shut on November 5, the Chardham Devsthanam Board said while quoted by ANI.

The four famous Himalayan shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region are known as ‘Chardham’.

The gates of the Badrinath temple located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district are closed every year with the onset of winter during which it remains snowbound.

ALSO READ: Delhi Reports First Death Due To Dengue