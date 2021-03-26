Badruddin Cannot Become Assam’s Identity: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Mahajot alliance led by Congress. “Congress says AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal is part of Assam’s identity but the NDA government will never allow this to happen. We will not let Congress and Ajmal diminish the stature of Bir Lachit Barphukan and Srimanta Sankardev who is the real identity of Assam,” said Shah while campaigning for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections.

“I ask the people of Assam – Can Congress and Badruddin Ajmal keep Assam safe from illegal infiltration?” questioned Shah raising the issue of illegal migrants in the state.

Praising BJP, Shah said that it has always worked to enhance Assam’s pride. “Then it was Atal Ji’s government which gave Bharat Ratna to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi. Now, it is PM Narendra Modi’s government, who honoured Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika,” he said.

Hitting out at the five promises/guarantees by the Congress, Shah said that the Congress’s manifesto is for election purposes and the BJP’s manifesto is for execution. “Post Class VIII, every girl child will be given cycles. Every college female student will be given scooty free of cost for women empowerment,” said Shah reiterating the promises made by the saffron party in its Sankalp Patra.

He said that government B.Ed colleges will be built in every block. “2 lakh govt and 8 lakh private jobs will be generated before 2022. Bed strength will be also doubled in hospitals in all blocks. We’ve also decided to bring laws against land jihad and love jihad amongst several other steps. For redevelopment of all Namghars, Rs 2.5 lakh is being provided to each of them,” added Shah highlighting BJP’s poll promises.

Shah said that the BJP government will work to make Assam a developed state.