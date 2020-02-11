Badruddin & Shiladitya are Two Sides of the same coin: Shrinkhal

Bir Lachit Sena activist Shrinkhal Chaliha on Monday said that Badruddin Ajmal and Shiladitya Dev are the two sides of the same coin.

Speaking at a meeting of the formation of the regional committee of Lachit Sena at Namti Chariali in Sivasagar, Chaliha said that both Ajmal and Shiladitya are Bengali and the day when the number of Bengalis will increase they will join hands together. “Opposing BJP is the drama of Badruddin Ajmal and they have a secret understanding,” said Chaliha.

Amid the statewide protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chaliha formed the regional committee of Bir Lachit Sena at Namti Chariali in Sivasagar.

The lachit sena leader also criticized Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika and said that they will restrict the entry of the MLA into the village of Namti Chariali until the unless the dilapidated road would be constructed as soon as possible.