‘Bae’ Of Bengal: Mamata Wins Nandigram By 1200 Votes, TMC Leads In 215

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had contested from the Nandigram constituency has defeated BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by 1200 votes.

As many as 16 rounds of counting were held for the seat where initial trends showed Banerjee trailing with over 8,500 seats.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is currently leading in 215 seats and heading towards a sweeping victory. BJP is lagging behind with 75 seats.

Banerjee is expected to become the chief minister for the third consecutive term.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure.