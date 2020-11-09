Baghdad: Gunmen Kills 11, ISIS Suspected

At least 11 people were killed and eight others injured after unidentified gunmen attacked an Iraqi army outpost in western Baghdad on Monday.

As per reports, the attackers came in four vehicles and lobbed grenades, rained rapid fire at the tribal Hashed forces stationed at Al-Radwaniyah, on the southern outskirts of the Iraqi capital, near Baghdad airport.

Iraqi military said in a statement that a “terrorist group” of four elements attacked the outpost.

“ISIS attacked the monitoring tower, killing five members of the tribal Hashed and six local people who had come to help repel the attack,” said a security official as reported by NDTV.

Terror group ISIS is suspected to be behind the attack but there was no immediate claim of responsibility from the group, NDTV reported.

A search operation on the attackers has been launched after the deadly attack, police forces said.

It may be mentioned that an attack with such high toll and so close to the capital have been rare.