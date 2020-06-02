Baghjan BlowOut: Centre to Send Experts from Singapore

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday spoke to union petroleum ministry Dharmendra Pradhan on the gas explosions at oil fields in Baghjan at Tinsukia district six days ago asking him to provide financial assistance to the affected families.

As per the request of the Chief Minister, the Central Government has decided to send a Joint Secretary from Delhi and international experts from Singapore to investigate into the matter.

In a tweet, Sonowal said, “This morning, I spoke to Union Petroleum Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp ji regarding the gas explosions at oilfields in Baghjan, Tinsukia and requested him to provide financial assistance to the affected families.”

Sonowal in another tweet said, “Would like to inform you that the Central Government has decided to send a Joint Secretary from Delhi & an international expert from Singapore to investigate into the matter.”

It may be mentioned that a team of eight members from ONGC, Gujarat has also arrived at the spot to look into the incident but has not been able to control the gas and oil emissions from the well that blew out in the Baghjan oil field.