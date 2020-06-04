Baghjan Blowout: Experts from Singapore to Reach Today

Oil India Limited (OIL) Spokesperson Tridip Hazarika said that two experts from Singapore will reach Assam on Thursday to examine the blowout in the oil well at the Baghjan oil field.

It may be mentioned that today also gas and oil emission continued in the site. The Fire and Emergency service of OIL, digging and production department of OIL, and teams from ONGC of Nazira and Gujarat are working day and night to control the situation but went in vain.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also urged the union petroleum minister to provide all possible help to control the situation and asked to send experts from Singapore. As per the request of the Chief Minister, the Centre sent experts team from Singapore which will arrive in Tinsukia today.