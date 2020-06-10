Baghjan blowout: Firefighters to be cremated with State honours

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
60

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said the two Oil India Limited’s firefighters Durlov Gogoi and Tikeshwar Gohain who lost their lives during the Baghjan Oilfield fire will be paid their last respects with state honours.

Gogoi was a former goalkeeper of the Assam football team. Both the victims’ families are devastated on learning the news of their deaths. Their bodies were recovered today.

The massive blowout has destroyed over 50 houses and wetlands, and around 3000 people have been shifted to relief camps.

