Baghjan blowout: Journalist files FIR alleging lack of arrangements

There is some news in the local media that five persons have died in Tinsukia district due to possible pollution from the Baghjan blowout.

Environmentalist cum senior journalist Apurba Ballav Goswami has lodged an FIR against Oil India Limited (OIL) on Monday alleging lack of arrangments while workover operations were going on to produce gas from new oil and gas-bearing reservoir. The case has been registered at Baghjan Police station.

However, the OIL said in a statement said that no human life has been lost due to the release of natural gas, crude oil spillage, or condensate in OIL’s operations in all these years.

Around 2,500 people from 650 families were evacuated from the affected area and sheltered at three relief camps.