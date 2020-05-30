Baghjan BlowOut: ONGC Team Arrives, Operation to Start Soon

The gas and oil emissions from Baghjan oilfield continued after four days of the blow out in a well of Oil India Limited (OIL) and a special team of ONGC arrived in the spot to control the gas and oil emissions.

Speaking about the incident to Pratidin Time, Spokesperson of OIL, Tridip Hazarika said that it is very unfortunate that such an incident took place. “This is really a creepy incident but we have taken all possible measures to save the people of the locality from facing any trouble. This kind of incident is very rare and one such incident took place around 15 years ago at Dikom. Out eight members team arrived in the spot to control the situation and the good part is that it didn’t catch fire and we tried out best not to catch fire in the spot by blowing sufficient water,” said Hazarika.

He further stated that the initial work has been started and sufficient water will be required along with ample numbers of machines and instruments to conduct the main operation. “We hope that the main operation will be started from Saturday and if everything goes well then the team would be able to work for 4-5 hours in the well. If the work in the well would continue for long then we hope that the problem would be resolved soon,” informed Hazarika.