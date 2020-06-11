Baghjan Fire: Assam Nagarik Samaj Demands Judicial Enquiry

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan on Thursday alleged that the Oil India Limited (OIL) had done oil excavation without any rules and regulations. Such a tragic incident took place only because of the negligence of OIL, said Bhuyan.

Addressing the media persons at Guwahati Press Club today, Bhuyan demanded help for the homeless people and that a high-level inquiry should be called to investigate the incident.

The Rajya Sabha MP also demanded immediate relief to the affected people by the state government and OIL authority.

Meanwhile, the Assam Nagarik Samaj also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and alleged that the pollution control board and forest department is equally responsible for the Baghjan incident.

It also said that the entire scenario will come to light after the inquiry adding that the Assam government has also become a part of the evil deeds of the OIL.

The Nagarik Samaj also demanded that the compensation should be paid by the John Energy, OIL, Assam and Central government.

They also demanded the OIL and ONGC to ensure that such an incident should not take place again.