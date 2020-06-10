Baghjan Fire | Govt Taking Measures to Control Situation: Sonowal

Reacting on the Baghjan incident, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that 7-8 relief camps have been set up to shift the people from the nearby areas.

The chief minister said that the government is trying their level best to control the situation. “We have also requested the Centre to deploy air force to douse the flame. We will ensure the safety and security of the people. Two employees of OIL have also lost their lives while two others are injured and we requested the Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to provide compensation to the families,” Sonowal said while interacting with the media persons.

He also said that the state government has also urged the Centre to provide jobs to one person of the four families.

Sonowal further stated that as per his direction, Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has also visited the site for a ground investigation adding that it will take some time to control the situation but the government and the OIL authorities are doing their best to douse the flame.