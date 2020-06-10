Baghjan Fire: PM Modi Assures Help to Victims

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone to make him aware of the Baghjan incident.

The chief minister urged for all possible help from the Center to control the situation.

The Prime Minister also assured all support and help to the people affected in the Baghjan fire.

Notably, two persons reported being dead in the fire that broke out on Tuesday. Both the employees of OIL went missing since the fire broke out at the oilfield after 14 days of continued oil and gas emission from the site.

However, the team who arrived at the blast site from Singapore said that it will take four weeks to control the fire.

