Baghjan Fire Pose a Threat to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

The fire at the Baghjan oil field in Tinsukia has brought a threat to the biodiversity of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. The fire that caught at an oil well of Oil India Limited (OIL) on Tuesday has posed a great danger to biodiversity.

The villagers also fled away from their houses after the fire broke out at the oil well. The fire broke out after 14days of continued gas and oil emission from the site. The production oil well at Baghjan 5 was blown out while work-over operations were going on at the site on May 27.

It may be mentioned that experts from Singapore also arrived at the spot to control the situation before it caught fire. The team, however, said that it would take four weeks to douse the flame.

Till the flame could be doused, the biodiversity will be in danger as many trees, houses have been burnt to ashes. The lives of the animals are also at risk as the fire has been spreading into the forest as well as village areas in an uncontrollable way.

The paddy fields in the villages have been burnt to ashes and farmers are now in a dilemma as all their efforts went to vain.

Meanwhile, Maguri Beel has already been affected due to the constant leaking of oil and gas from the site since May 27 and the fire that broke out yesterday posed a serious threat to the lives of the animals and birds at Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.