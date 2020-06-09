Baghjan Fire: Sonowal Urges Centre for help to Control the Situation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had a telephonic conversation with Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the blast at Baghjan oil field at Tinsukia.

Sonowal informed the incident at the Baghjan oil field and asked him to arrange all possible measures to control the situation.

The chief minister also instructed the district administration to ensure the security and safety of the people in and around the blast site. He also requested the people not to panic as the government will take all measures to control the fire.

