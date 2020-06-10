Baghjan Fire: Two Deaths Reported

Two deaths have been reported at Baghjan fire at Tinsukia on Wednesday. One has been identified as Durlav Gogoi and the other is Tikeshwar Gogoi.

The NDRF rescued the body today.

Notably, two of the employees of Oil India Limited (OIL) went missing on Tuesday since the fire broke out and since search operation has been carried out to find out the missing persons.

However, their bodies have been recovered today.

It may be mentioned that a massive fire broke out at the Baghjan oil field in Tinsukia after 14 days of continued gas and oil emission after a blowout at a well.

More details awaited