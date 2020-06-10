Baghjan Fire: Two Deaths Reported

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Baghjan Fire
56

Two deaths have been reported at Baghjan fire at Tinsukia on Wednesday. One has been identified as Durlav Gogoi and the other is Tikeshwar Gogoi.

The NDRF rescued the body today.

Notably, two of the employees of Oil India Limited (OIL) went missing on Tuesday since the fire broke out and since search operation has been carried out to find out the missing persons.

However, their bodies have been recovered today.

It may be mentioned that a massive fire broke out at the Baghjan oil field in Tinsukia after 14 days of continued gas and oil emission after a blowout at a well.

More details awaited

You might also like
Regional

Moni Madhab announces to join AGP

National

Trump’s India Visit: Taj Mahal to be Shut for Public on Monday

Regional

NRC : Only 5 days left ! 28 lakh claims, 800 objections filed

Regional

Minor Raped In Assam

Regional

Mob Violence: Rise in lynching, justice delayed for victims

Regional

Assam ranks 2nd in NE Olympic games

Comments
Loading...