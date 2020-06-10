Baghjan Fire: Two Employees Goes Missing

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Baghjan Fire
1

A tense situation prevailed in Duliajan after two employees of Oil India Limited (OIL) went missing from the Baghjan oilfield site. The missing persons have been identified as Durlav Gogoi and Tikeshwar Gohain who were on the blast site at Baghjan on Tuesday.

Following the missing incident of the two employees of Fire and Emergency Services, protests erupted at Duliajan. The protest has been staged by the family members of both the employees and different organizations.

Heated situation aroused after the incident of missing reported on Tuesday. However, the police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

You might also like
Regional

Assam Assembly By-Election Polling Starts at 7 AM

Regional

Nagaland Guv Acharya on Indo-Naga Talks

National

Amit Shah to reach Guwahati today

Regional

Shocking | Machine slits worker’s throat in Guwahati

Environment

Life of Umiam Lake To End By 2024

Entertainment

Anurag Saikia adds another feather to Assam

Comments
Loading...