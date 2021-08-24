Baghjan Issue: Supreme Court Forms 6 New Committees

The Supreme Court on Monday gave it’s verdict on the Baghjan issue, Assam where they proposed 6 new committees with 4 members each.

Earlier, The National Green Tribunal had appealed the Supreme Court challenging it’s hearing on Baghjan. Minutes of an Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) meeting of the environment ministry, held in February 2017, show that OIL had requested that it be granted permission to use the earlier public hearings.

Experts and green activists have now raised concerns over the manner in which OIL managed to get approval for this from the environment ministry.

The Supreme Court hearing on the mentioned issue was benched by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Shah in a two-judged bench on Monday.

The bench had sent written notice to the Ministry of Environment where they proposed list of six committees with 4 members in each committee.

B.P Katki who has already constituted the National Green Authority is a member in one of the six committees.

The Supreme Court has scheduled it’s next hearing on August 26.

