Baijayant Jay Panda Appointed BJP Assam In-Charge

Baijayant Jay Panda has been appointed the Assam in-charge of BJP for the upcoming elections in April 2021.

Panda, a media mogul, was with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and was the right hand man of Nabeen Patnaik before fell out and joined the BJP on March 2019 as the national vice president and spokesperson for the party. His political career is believed to be identical to that of Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Additionally, he was a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha for two terms from 2000 to 2009.

Panda is set to play a crucial role in the upcoming Assam elections in ticket distribution as well as marshalling the party campaign in the state. He is considered as an important player within the BJP who will coordinate with cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and CM Sonowal to bring BJP back to power in the state of Assam.

Furthermore, party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been given the charge of Manipur.