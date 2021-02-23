Bail Granted To Disha Ravi In Toolkit Case

Climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested in the toolkit case related to farmers protests and was held for a day police custody was granted bail by the Session Court of Patiala House on Tuesday.

Disha was arrested on February 13 and was produced before the court today on the last day of her judicial remand. She was sent to one-day police custody after a three-day judicial remand and spending five days in police custody. She was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell today.

As per reports, Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted bail to Disha Ravi on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two surety in like amount.

Other media reports revealed that during the bail hearing the Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said, “Poetic Justice Foundation and Sikhs For Justice in order to hide their involvement, used Disha Ravi as a front to carry out nefarious activity”.

“The Delhi Police further told the city court that Ravi covered her track and deleted evidence like contents of the Toolkit and a WhatsApp group, which the public prosecutor emphasized showed her “guilty mind”.

Ravi’s counsel Advocate Siddharth Agarwal, however, claimed there is no evidence linking the Toolkit to the violence during the farmers’ march on January 26,” India TV News reported.

Meanwhile, activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk have also been booked for alleged sedition in the case. Ravi is a volunteer at Fridays For Future founded by Greta Thunberg. She used to look into the event management aspects of the Bengaluru edition.