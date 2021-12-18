Baithalangso: 15 Test Positive for COVID-19 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Baithalangso as 15 tested positive of the virus including teachers and students.

7 students and 8 teachers and staff of the school have been infected with the virus. Out of the 15, 12 have been admitted to COVID Care Centre at Tumpreng while three of them are in home quarantine.

The school has not yet been declared containment zone by the district administration.

