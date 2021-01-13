Bajali Becomes 34th District of Assam

Bajali sub-division in Pathsala has been formally declared as a district. With the announcement made by Governor Jagadish Mukhi, it has become the 34th district of Assam.

Bajali, which was under Barpeta district, has now been carved out.

Earlier in August 2020, the Assam Government had passed an order declaring Bajali as a district.

However, a formal notification from the Governor was awaited, which was issued on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his happiness over the development. The Chief Minister in a tweet said, “Today is a great day for the people of Bajali subdivision as formal notification declaring it as a district has been issued. I congratulate the people on this occasion. I believe this will pave way for faster development of the educational and cultural hub of Assam.”

Bajali is located 103 kilometres west of Guwahati.

Bajali has become the 7th district to be formed after 2015.

