Bajrang Dal Activist Stabbed To Death Over Ram Mandir Donation

Tensions prevailed in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Wednesday, after a mob brutally stabbed a Bajrang Dal activist.

The deceased identified as Rinku Sharma, 26-year-old, was stabbed by a 20-30 group of mob in his house in front of his family members.

‘#JusticeForRinkuSharma’ is currently in trending in Twitter for seeking Rinku’s justice.

The incident took place when an argument fallout between the Bajrang Dal activist and the assailants over the construction and the money the Hindu outfit was collecting for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Police have arrested the four assailants, who entered Rinku’s house late on Wednesday night and killed him, Hindi daily Jagran reported.

The arrested assailants have been identified as Mohammad Islam, Danish Nasruddin, Dilshan and Dilshad Islam, according to social media posts.

The young activist was survived by his mother Radha Devi, father Ajay Sharma and brothers Ankit and Manu Sharma.