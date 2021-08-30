Ahmedabad: Bajrang Dal Members Burn Down Book Of ‘Kama Sutra’ For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Gods

Members of Bajrang Dal in Ahmedabad have burnt down a book of ‘Kama Sutra’ outside a bookstore saying that it insults Hindu gods by showing them in ‘vulgar and objectionable positions’.

The Hindutva militant group also threatened the store owner that if the sale of the book continues, then next time the store will also be burnt.

“We received a complaint that a certain book depicting Hindu god Lord Krishna in an objectionable manner is being sold at a bookstore. We went to the shop and found that many objectionable pictures and comments depicting Lord Krishna and Radha were published in the book with illustrations by Utsav Bhattacharya,” Jwalit Mehta, president, North Gujarat Bajrang Dal told Indian Express.

“As a mark of protest, we burnt the book outside the store. This is also a warning to bookstore owners in Ahmedabad that if they keep objectionable material that hurt Hindu sentiments, next time we will set fire to their shops,” he added.

While setting the book on fire, the Bajrang Dal workers shouted slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’

Breaking #Bajrangdal members burnt copy of #Kamasutra in an Ahmedabad bookstall for “showing Hindu deities in ‘vulgar’ positions” and threatened to burn bookstalls down if Hindu sentiments are hurt in future 1/N pic.twitter.com/4jpHZTognM — DP (@dpbhattaET) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the store owner said he has not filed a police complaint, adding that all other copies of the book have been removed.

Kama Sutra is a book on love and sex written by ancient Indian philosopher Vatsyayana.