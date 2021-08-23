Bajrang Punia Ruled Out of World Wrestling Championships Due To Ligament Tear

Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia has been ruled out of the upcoming World Wrestling Championships after he suffered a ligament tear in his right knee during the Tokyo Games.

He has been advised a six-week rehabilitation for treatment, for which he will not begin his mat training until the rehabilitation programme is complete.

The World Championships will be held in Oslo, Norway from October 2-10.

“It’s a ligament tear and I have been asked to follow a rehabilitation programme for six weeks by Dr Dinshaw. I won’t be able to compete at the World Championship,” Bajrang told PTI.

As there is no ranking series event lined up in the remainder of the year, Bajrang said his season is over.

“The Worlds was the only major championship in the calender for this year. I don’t see myself competing in any other tournament this season,” he added.

Bajrang had suffered the injury in the run up to the Tokyo Games when he competed at a Russian tournament — Ali Aliyev in June.

Bajrang had forfeited his semi-finals against Abulmazhid Kudiev, who got hold of the Indian’s right leg and pulled him abruptly in the first period of the bout.

This effected Bajrang’s right knee and he immediately quit the mat. He however competed at the Olympics and won a bronze in 65kg category.

“Since it was my first Olympics and I had a dream to win an Olympic medal, I competed through pain in Tokyo. I had to do it,” he said.