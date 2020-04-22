Baksa: Brothers Beaten to Death by Locals

Tensed situation prevailed in Athiabari village in Baksa district after two brothers have been beaten to death by locals and also burnt their houses.

Locals alleged that the two brothers Biswajit Das and Haradhar Das have created terror in the village by harassing the public.

According to reports, both the brothers have criminal cases registered against them in different crimes like murder, kidnapping, and demanding money to people.

Locals further alleged that a few days ago, the two brothers have also brutally assaulted some local people in the village. The villagers have also gheraoed the local police station demanding the arrest of the two brothers. Although police arrested the two brothers they were released again after which they started to create terror in the village.

Having no other option left, the villagers have beaten the brothers to death.