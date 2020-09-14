Baksa: Doctor Couple Badly Assaulted By ex-Armyman

A married couple – both doctors – was assaulted by one Samen Basumatary who broke into their government quarter on Sunday night at Tamulpur in Baksa district.

The duo – Dr. Gautam Medhi and his wife Dr. Pinky Choudhary Medhi- works at Tamulpur Primary Health Centre.

The accused reportedly attacked the couple with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving the wife severely injured.

However, Basumatary was nabbed by the locals, who then handed him over to the Police. It has been learnt that the accused is an ex-Armyman.