Baksa: Elderly Person Trampled to Death by a Deer

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Baksa deer rescued

An elderly person was trampled to death by a deer at Jatigaon in Baksa district. The person, identified as Birsa Kharia was attacked by the deer by entering into his house. He was 75.

The deer created panic amongst the people of the village in Baksa for many days. The deer came in search of food from Manas National Park. According to reports, the deer took shelter in a lodge named Florikan lodge.

The forest department later tranquilized the deer after the incident took place. The deer will be released in the jungles of Manas National Park by the forest department.

