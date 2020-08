Baksa: Locals Smash Car After it Hits Girl

In an unfortunate incident, a high-speed i-10 car ran into a girl at Bangalipara in Baksa.

The injured girl, upon being hit by the vehicle bearing registration number AS01EG3751, was moved to GMCH for treatment.

As per sources, following the accident, the angry locals caused severe damages to the car.

The Police later arrived at the spot.