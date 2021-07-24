Baksa Police Recovers Buried Arms

Arms and ammunition of large quantity have been recovered at Baksa district of Assam on Saturday.

According to sources, pistols including bullets have been recovered at the Musalpur area of Baksa in a buried state.

The recovery of arms took place at a remote area in Belguripathar village of Musalpur in Baksa district of Assam.

The recovery was done as per the statements made by the dacoit involved in this case.

Earlier, dacoit Hirakjyoti Deka was arrested by the police in relation with other dacoity.

As per the sources, the arms and ammunitions has been recovered from the backyard of dacoit Hirakjyoti Deka’s house.

