Baksa Police Recovers Buried Arms

By Pratidin Bureau on July 24, 2021

Arms and ammunition of large quantity have been recovered at Baksa district of Assam on Saturday.

According to sources, pistols including bullets have been recovered at the Musalpur area of Baksa in a buried state.

The recovery of arms took place at a remote area in Belguripathar village of Musalpur in Baksa district of Assam.

The recovery was done as per the statements made by the dacoit involved in this case.

Earlier, dacoit Hirakjyoti Deka was arrested by the police in relation with other dacoity.

As per the sources, the arms and ammunitions has been recovered from the backyard of dacoit Hirakjyoti Deka’s house.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Arrests 2 In Cash For Bank Job Scam
Arms and AmmunitionAssamBaksa
Related Posts

Guwahati Police Arrests 2 In Cash For Bank Job Scam

After Massive Floods, China Now Braces For Typhoon In-Fa

Amit Shah Inaugurates North East Space Application Centre

Indian Railways To Deliver 200 Tonnes Of Oxygen To Bangladesh

CISCE Announces ICSE & ISC Results Today

I Dedicate This Medal To My Country: Olympian Mirabai Chanu

Pegasus Spyware: APCC Demands SC Monitored Judicial Inquiry