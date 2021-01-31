HealthRegional

Balanced Nutrition in Youth for Healthier Future

By Pratidin Bureau
56

Dr.Liyi Karso, a Research Officer at Regional Research Institute (Homoeopathy) in Guwahati’s Bhetapara on Sunday, spoke on the importance of nutrition to the students of English Access Micro-scholarship Program at Sishu Sarothi – an NGO which aims to serve bright, economically disadvantaged students primarily 13- to 25-year-olds.

The talk highlighted the various aspects of nutrition, such macro and micro nutrients, immunity boosting through simple foods, the hidden hunger of vitamins and minerals, and the role of nutrition to avert long term diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. She also spoke about social challenges such as high prevalence of anemia which can be improved through locally available foods that are rich in iron. 

She reiterated that mere eating food and ensuring a full stomach does not ensure nourishment to the body. The focus was also laid on the need of opting for sustainable locally available wholesome food rather than processed foods.

“There is a need to promote and encourage behavioral change for intake of optimal nutrition and make the right food choices among the adolescents and young adults for a better future,” said Dr.Karso.

In a bid to ensure a bright healthy India, she stated that Nutrition awareness sessions should be ongoing, especially among adolescents, as there is a general tendency to opt for too much chips, biscuits, and other processed foods that are readily available in today’s time.

