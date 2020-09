A person named Rajiv Das has been accused of murdering Prafulla Gohain of Balijan.

As reported, the accused hit Gohain with a rod several times, leading to his death.

Meanwhile, many people gathered at Gohpur Police station demanding capital punishment for Das.

The victim was a fourth grade employee at Jyoti Agarwala Higher Secondary School of Balijan. He was reportedly killed inside the premises of the school itself.