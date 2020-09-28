Balika Vadhu Director Forced To Sell Vegetables

One of the directors of popular daily TV soap Balika Vadhu, Ram Vriksha Gaur, is now selling vegetables in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh to make ends meet. He said he started selling vegetables as he was not finding any work and added that he has no regrets doing so.

Ram was based in Mumbai for the last 18 years and had reportedly gone to his native village for recce of a film when the lockdown was announced nationwide due to the pandemic.

According to Hindustan Times, the director started selling vegetables after he couldn’t get any work. He was supposed to work on a film before lockdown but the stalling of shoots caused several issues with the project.

The producer when contacted by him, said the shooting of the film may take at least a year to start, hence the director decided to start selling vegetables – which was also his father’s occupation.

Ram has also worked on Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Sujata as the show director. He has also worked as assistant director with directors of films featuring Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty, Yashpal Sharma,, Rajpal Yadav and Milind Gunaji.