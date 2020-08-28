Top StoriesRegional

Balipara: Biker Dies In Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
623

A youth died in a road accident today at Balipara in Sonitpur.

The deceased, identified as Sahil Sharma of Chariduar, died on the spot as his speedy bike bumped into a stationary tractor.

More details awaited.   

