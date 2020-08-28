Top StoriesRegional

Balipara: Biker Dies In Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
1,153

A youth died in a road accident today at Balipara in Sonitpur.

The deceased, identified as Sahil Sharma of Chariduar, died on the spot as his speedy bike bumped into a stationary tractor.

More details awaited.   

Related News

News [email protected]

COVID-19: Assam’s Infected Tally Crosses 1 Lakh

Assam Posts Another 8 COVID-19 Deaths

COVID Test Deadline Extended In Barak Valley

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam: Cops crackdown on truck hijackers

World

Coronavirus: Trump declares national emergency

Regional

Witch hunting: Old couple killed, 7 including son detained

Top Stories

AGP Holds General Council Meet Despite Stay Order

Regional

“No intention to join BCCI”: Saikia

Regional

CM orders inquiry into Kopili incident

Comments
Loading...