Balipara: Biker Dies In Accident By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Aug 29, 2020 A youth died in a road accident today at Balipara in Sonitpur. The deceased, identified as Sahil Sharma of Chariduar, died on the spot as his speedy bike bumped into a stationary tractor. More details awaited.