Ban on Rapido-bike taxi services from today

Assam Transport Department has suspended the Rapido-bike taxi service in Guwahati for allegedly running its service without any permission. The bike-taxi services have been suspended with effect from Sunday (February 23, 2020).

“Rapido or other bike taxi services in the city take all the passengers without availing any commercial license or commercial permit from the DTO,” said Bapan Kalita, DTO Kamrup (M) on Saturday. Also, a team of Assam’s transport department carried out a raid at the office of Rapido in Jonali area of Guwahati and sealed the office.

The DTO further said that the vehicles with three-state permit will also not be able to operate under any application based services in Guwahati. Anyone violating the rules will have to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000.

