The Banderdawa police on Tuesday arrested two youths along with Arunachali liquor. The youth have been arrested while they were carrying the liquor from Banderdawa to Diju in Lakhimpur in a Bolero car with registration number AS07-M-3611.

The arrested youths have been identified as Shobon Kumar and Hemanta Mili. Both the youths are now under the custody of Banderdawa police.