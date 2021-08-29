Bangladesh: 22 Killed, 15 Rescued In Boat Collision

As many as 22 people died in a passenger boat accident in Laiska Beel rivulet near Brahmanbaria city in Bangladesh.

The deceased include 11 women, two men, and nine children, several media outlets reported.

As per reports published on Friday evening, a boat carrying over 100 people collided with two sand-carrying vessels in the river that led to the passenger boat sinking.

Twenty-two bodies were recovered on Saturday, while fifteen others were rescued and sent to the hospital. Nearly fifty people swam to safety after the accident.

The police have arrested five people in connection with the mishap. The arrested are the owners and staffers of the sand-laden trawler.

The government has set up a three-member probe panel to investigate the incident and submit a report in 10 days, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Further, the government has announced a compensation of 20,000 Bangladesh taka to the families of the victims.