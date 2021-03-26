Bangladesh: 4 Shot Dead, Dozens Injured During Anti-Modi Protest

At least four persons were killed and over 50 were left injured In Bangladesh during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday.

Police fired rubber bullets at the protestors in Chittagong which resulted in the death of the four persons, Reuters reported.

Teargas was also used to disperse them as they entered a police station and carried out vandalism, a police official told Reuters.

Protests also erupted in the national capital Dhaka where dozens of people, including journalists, were injured during clashes with police.

PM Modi is visiting Bangladesh to join celebrations marking 50 years of the country’s independence.