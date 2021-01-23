Bangladesh Contingent To Lead R-Day Parade In Delhi

A Bangladeshi tri-service contingent will be leading first 10 rows of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, commemorating 50 years of the country’s Liberation War. The team, comprising of Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force, will be lead by Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary.

“Bangladesh contingent will be led by its Army, which will be in the first six rows, followed by two navy and two air force contingents, respectively. We are following all the COVID-19 norms,” Chaudhary told ANI.

Bangladesh, which was known as East Pakistan back then, emerged as an independent nation after the India-Pakistan war of 1971. In that war, a hastily-assembled force of East Pakistani students, lawyers, and ordinary citizens, fought alongside the Indian military.

It may be stated that the Bangladesh government has honoured several Indian armed forces personnel in the past for their role the war.

According to ANI, the Indian Air Force will showcase the Rafale fighter jets purchased from France, flying past at the culmination of the parade. Some new formations – “Rudra”, “Sudharshan”, “Rakshak”, “Eklavya”, and “Brahmastra” – will also be seen for the first time this Republic Day.

Up to 42 aircraft, including 15 fighters, five transport, and a vintage one, will be seen in the flypast, IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi told ANI.

