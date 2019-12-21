Bangladesh is unsatisfied with CAA/NRC

Amid the protest regarding the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) across the state along with the country, genuinely panic has been seen among the public due to their livelihood, culture, unemployment and many other serious problems in India.

As per reports, recently Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has seen unsatisfied with the NRC and CAA, taking both of these as a serious issue for the country, and as a result, she had cancelled her recent India tour. Informing regarding the cancellation of her India tour, she had already sent a letter to the Home Ministry of India.

Moreover, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the opposition party of Bangladesh also has seen agrees with Sheikh Hasina and unsatisfied with the matter.

It may be stated that Fakhrul Islam, the Secretary-General of BNP had said, “There are no any Bangladeshi people have been living illegally in India and there are no any chance for the people of Bangladesh to go to India after 1971.”

“Moreover, as the GDP is higher in Bangladesh than India, so there is no necessity for the people of Bangladesh to go to another country illegally. Islam added that approximately 10 lakhs of Indians have been staying in Bangladesh as illegal immigrants for a few decades.