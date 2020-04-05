Bangladesh Quarantines 321 Linked to Nizamuddin

Bangladesh authorities have put 321 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat in quarantine in two mosques in Dhaka.

This came in the wake of India quarantining thousands after hundreds linked to the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Out of the 321 of its foreign members identified in Bangladesh, 191 have been kept at Kakrail Jam-e-Masjid, the Tabligh’s Markaz or headquarters in the country.

They are followers of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, leader of the organization based in Delhi.

India has detected coronavirus among 650 of those who attended the Tabligh gathering in Delhi.

It has placed around 2,000 of the attendees and 7,000 close contacts into quarantine.

Malaysia had earlier reported the spread of the virus from a similar Tablighi gathering while Indonesia had halted the organization’s event.

However, the union health ministry on Saturday said that around 30% of the total cases of COVID-19 are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz event.

In Assam, 25 of the 26 positive cases of the virus are reported to be linked with the Tablighi Jamaat.