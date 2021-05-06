Top StoriesHealthNational

Bangladesh Supplies Over 10,000 Remdesivir Vials To India

By Pratidin Bureau
Bangladesh on Thursday handed over 10,000 vials of antiviral injection Remdesivir to India amid the devastating Covid-19 situation here.

“Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan handed over 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to the representative of the Indian government at the Indian border port of Petrapole”, PTI reported.

“These 10,000 injections manufactured locally were sent as medical assistance on behalf of the people of Bangladesh at the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the Covid-affected people of India”, according to an official statement.

This was the first consignment of medical assistance by Bangladesh.

The supplies include about 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets.

