Bangladeshi Man Held For Fake Note Smuggling In Assam

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
fake note

A Bangladeshi fake note smuggler was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) while he was trying to cross the international border.

He was nabbed while he was carrying the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) valued at Rs 49,500.

The accused was identified as one Kalam Ali (27), hailing from Dhanirampur village in Kurigram district in Bangladesh.

Related News

Assam Snakebite Expert Dr. Surajit Giri to Attend Oxford…

Assam Govt Orders Probe Into Dead Fishes Found In…

Kerala Police Inspector Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

22 Bollywood Artists, Bigg Boss Ex-Contestant Arrested In…

As per a report, Ali smuggled the fake notes from Bangladesh via the Gangadhar river.

He has now been handed over to Dhubri police for further legal action.

Also Read: Assam Govt Orders Probe Into Dead Fishes Found In Dighalipukhuri
You might also like
Assam

Former SC judge Justice SN Phukan passes away

National

CBI vs CBI: Alok Verma deposes

National

Seven elephants electrocuted in Odisha

Assam

Massive fire guts two houses at Mariani

Assam

Proofs essential to cast votes if no voter’s ID card

Assam

Assam Lockdown 4.0: Existing Guidelines to remain in force until new directives…

Comments
Loading...