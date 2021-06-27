Bangladeshi Man Held For Fake Note Smuggling In Assam

A Bangladeshi fake note smuggler was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) while he was trying to cross the international border.

He was nabbed while he was carrying the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) valued at Rs 49,500.

The accused was identified as one Kalam Ali (27), hailing from Dhanirampur village in Kurigram district in Bangladesh.

As per a report, Ali smuggled the fake notes from Bangladesh via the Gangadhar river.

He has now been handed over to Dhubri police for further legal action.

Also Read: Assam Govt Orders Probe Into Dead Fishes Found In Dighalipukhuri