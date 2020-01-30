Bank strike from tomorrow

Banking operations across the country will be affected for two days as the employees will go on 2-day nation-wide strike from January 31st.

Several bank employees’ unions have decided to go for strike demanding salary hike, which they have been demanding since November 2017.

The two-day bank strike has been called by the United forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The UFBU is a confederation of nine bank unions that includes All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers’ Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees Federation, Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress, National Organisation Of Bank Workers and National Organisation of Bank Officers.